JC board says Education Minister has three options in Ruel Reid case

Education Minister Fayval Williams has been told to bring a complaint against Jamaica College (JC) principal Ruel Reid, reassign him or enter negotiations for a financial settlement.

The three recommendations were submitted by the Michael Bernard-led JC board last night following a meeting of the directors.

The Andrew Holness-led Administration has been wrestling with public dismay that Reid, now before the courts on fraud charges, continues to be paid millions of dollars of taxpayers' money.

Reid has been on special leave since 2016 when he left Jamaica College to become Education Minister.

In 2019, he resigned amid fraud allegations in relation to the Caribbean Maritime University.

The matter is now before the court.

With no resolution of the court matter, Reid's special leave continues and he remains entitled to his salary and benefits.

On Wednesday, Williams, speaking in the House of Representatives, confirmed Gleaner reports that Reid's two-year special leave expires on November 20 and that he has sought an extension.

Pressed by Opposition members, Williams insisted that the board had the power to take action against Reid and first had to make recommendations which the ministry will consider.

But the JC board has been left stunned by Williams' statement which it also received in writing on Monday.

"We found this response from the Minister, after almost three months of discussion, to be shocking, to say the least," said Bernard, who referenced a team the minister reportedly said would work on a proposal for the Cabinet to fix the issue.

He said a review of the regulations revealed that the board does not have the power to dismiss Reid because no complaint was made while he was performing his role as principal.

Bernard said any cause for complaint during Reid's tenure as a minister might be known to Williams and others.

“Without that evidence formally submitted as a complaint, the Board is unable to take action with respect to terminating his tenure at Jamaica College,” the chairman added.

The JC board said it needs a response from Williams by November 10 in time to communicate with Reid before his current special leave expires.

If Williams does not accept any of the three recommendations and the leave expires, JC will either have to grant additional special leave to Reid or allow him to return to his position at the Old Hope Road-based all-boys institution.

Wayne Robinson has been acting as principal since 2016.

He is being paid a principal's salary of $5.7 million and Reid at $5.6 million a year.

