Murders up in St Thomas

St Thomas is seeing a six percent increase in murders when compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to reports from the police, as of Wednesday, October 27, the parish recorded 28 homicides since the start of 2021.

For the corresponding period last year, 23 cases of murder were recorded.

Head of the St Thomas Police, Superintendent Allison Byfield, said that the increase is due to a flare-up of violence in two areas of the parish.

She noted that the trouble areas are Bull Bay and Seaforth, which have each recorded six murders.

The parish recorded its latest murder on Tuesday when a man was shot and killed in 11 Miles in Bull Bay.

He is 56-year-old Fitzroy Burke, otherwise called Pedro.

It was reported that Burke was at a shop in the community when armed men approached him and opened gunfire, killing him on the spot.

Byfield said the police are maintaining a presence in troubled areas.

She, however, noted that policing Bull Bay has been challenge due to the bushy terrain.

- Shanna Monteith

