NWA plans to replace Ramble Bridge in St Thomas

The National Works Agency (NWA) is indicating that there are plans to replace the Shooting River Bridge in Ramble, St Thomas.

Popularly known as the Ramble Bridge, the old structure, which spans the Yallahs River, has been the source of many protests in the community over the years.

Residents have complained that the bridge's broken floorboards pose a risk to users.

Speaking with The Gleaner, NWA's Communications Manager, Stephen Shaw, shared that much-needed attention will be paid to the bridge, which is used by scores to access other remote sections of the parish.

Noting that plans are being put in place to replace the bridge in the 2022/2023 fiscal year, Shaw said the new structure will be a precast, prestressed box beam superstructure.

He, however, added that the reconstruction is subject to the availability of funding.

