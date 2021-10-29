Sheldon Battiste Jr: Balancing football, academics like a pro

FOR ANYONE thinking that sports jocks and academics is a difficult mix, then they need to have a conversation with 16-year-old Glenmuir High School fifth-former Sheldon Battiste Jr.

Last year, as a third-former, he managed to ace three subjects. This year the footballer passed another three, including a one in human and social biology.

Battiste Jr, sharing that it was challenging to accomplish the feat, said he had to balance training pre-COVID-19 and then training at the Joga Bonito academy, and also at local football club Nevada Soccer Academy in May Pen, along with studying for the exams, studying for his regular school exams, all while trying to get rest.

“It was hard but I did it. I wanted to prove that I could do it. My motivation came from my family. They are my number one cheerleaders. They believe I can do anything I put my mind to do so I had to do,” he shared in an interview with The Gleaner.

Making his family proud

Commenting on his decision to tackle three more subjects in fourth form, he said it was an easy one as he wanted to prove that you don’t have to choose sports over a good education, as he points out that you can do both well.

Battiste Jr, who said he is passionate about football, notes that he is also equally passionate about making himself and his family proud.

Battiste Jr’s mother, Dr Sasha Shim Hue, said at first she was concerned about her son taking on too much in wanting to sit the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations so early while trying to make a name for himself in football.

Although armed with the knowledge that whatever he is doing, he gives it his best shot, she said when he approached her, she thought it was too much as she said her intention was for him to focus his energy on the subject he has to do in fifth form.

Since she could not sway him, Dr Shim Hue said she gave him all the support she could.

“I must commend his grandmother, Jeanette Shim-Hue. She was really the one who worked through the past papers with him and helped him to put the School Based Assessments together in the right format. I also helped with the review of papers, finding online tutorials, checking the work he did and continued moral support,” she noted, adding that it was also important for her that his mind was at the place where he knew he could do well.

She ensured that she sent him daily quotes or Bible verses, reminding him that he can do it and reminding him that God is his source.

Shim Hue said although it was overwhelming, as he was balancing his regular online classes along with football training, his grandmother and stepfather were a constant source of help for him.

Strong foundation

As Battiste Jr settles into fifth form, he reminds his peers that education is the best foundation to open the doors for sports.

“It is the education that will help you to read and understand a professional contract before you sign it. It is education that will place you at the table when someone is trying to negotiate the terms and conditions of being picked up by a scout. I want to change the narrative that you can’t do sports and do well in your subjects,” said the student, whose ultimate career goal is to be a professional footballer playing at the highest level, as well as an entrepreneur.