132 new COVID cases, Westmoreland confirms another 10 deaths

The parish of Westmoreland has accounted for 10 of the 12 COVID-related deaths recorded by the Health Ministry on Friday.

Hanover and Kingston and St Andrew each recorded one death.

DEATHS - (July 7 - October 28)

1. A 57-year-old woman from Hanover

2.A 54-year-old man from Westmoreland

3. A 76-year-old man from Westmoreland

4. A 78-year-old man from Westmoreland

5. A 96-year-old man from Westmoreland

6. A 78-year-old man from Westmoreland

7. A 57-year-old man from Westmoreland

8. A 55-year-old man from Westmoreland

9. A 71-year-old man from Westmoreland

10. A 77-year-old woman from Westmoreland

11. A 60-year-old woman from Westmoreland

12. A 69-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

The death tally now stands at 2,229.

In the meantime, there were 132 new cases yesterday pushing the total to 88,907.

NEW CASES

Kingston and St Andrew - 31

St Catherine - 38

St Elizabeth - 14

Clarendon - 12

Portland - 8

Westmoreland - 7

Manchester - 7

St James - 5

St Mary - 3

St Thomas - 2

Trelawny - 1

St Ann - 1

The ministry also reported that 296 COVID patients remain hospitalised.

Of this number, 71 are moderately ill, 27 severely ill and 10 critical.

