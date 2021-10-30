Angela Brown Burke elected first PNP woman chairperson

Dr Angela Brown-Burke has been elected the first woman chairperson of the 83-year-old People's National Party (PNP).

In the chairmanship election today, Brown-Burke secured 147 votes to the 121 cast for Horace Dalley.

Dalley had been acting as chairman since the resignation of Phillip Paulwell in July this year.

Senator Dr Floyd Morris has been appointed the new deputy chairman.

In a statement from the PNP, Brown Burke said she and Dalley had agreed to conduct their campaigns consistent with the democratic principles of the party.

"We agreed to use this campaign to send a message to the party, the rest of Jamaica and the Diaspora that we can compete without negatively impacting the party," she said.

The PNP continues to reel from bitter divisions sparked by the last two leadership elections.

Meanwhile, Dalley has welcomed Brown Burke to the role.

"What happened today is a reflection of the strength of the PNP, I love my party, and I always put my party first, and it is my pleasure and honour to welcome my sister to the role," he said.

