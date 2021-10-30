Falmouth’s Georgian legacy under threat

WESTERN BUREAU:

IT WOULD be appear that Falmouth, the Trelawny parish capital, which for a long time was arguably the best-preserved Georgian town in the Caribbean, is fast losing that prestigious reputation, as old buildings are not being repaired to maintain that look, and new buildings are not reflecting the Georgian concept. This revelation is far removed from the 1996 Fay Pickersgill’s Tourism Action Plan, which was a government-mandated project which looked at the buildings in the town which were of Georgian architectural design and the ways to preserve them. On the strength of Pickersgill’s findings, which she laid out in her book, Jamaica’s Fascinating Falmouth, the town was declared a National Monument by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust.

As a result of the national monument designation, all the buildings in Falmouth were to be maintained in their original Georgian style. Therefore, buildings that were destroyed by fire were being rebuilt to their original specifications; and new buildings should reflect the Georgian design.

However, the Georgian policy is not being adhered to, especially in the ongoing building boom in the town. Several key stakeholders, who see the great advantage of keeping the town’s Georgian look, are worried that an important legacy is being destroyed.

Former Trelawny Custos Paul Muschett, who is one of the persons who want to see Falmouth Georgian heritage preserved, is bemoaning the fact that persons who are putting up new buildings and refurbishing old ones are not conforming to the Georgian requirement.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“There is not one refurbished building, except those at Grass Piece (a small housing development),which has maintained its originality,” said Muschett.

According to the former custos, two entities which have oversight responsibilities for the preservation of Falmouth should be singled out for blame for the lack of adherence to the Georgian-style buildings policy.

“The National Heritage Trust should see to the maintenance of the facade. The final decision, however, rests with the municipality (The Trelawny Municipal Corporation). They have chosen to follow the money (bill fees for the building being constructed) in their decision-making.”

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, on a recent visit to Falmouth, declared that he wanted the municipal market to be included as a part of his heritage tourism campaign.

Another stakeholder who is concerned about the destruction of Falmouth’s Georgian heritage is Real Estate Agent Basil Tomlinson, who has been using the buildings in the town to market his business overseas.

“I have always marketed the historic buildings to clients overseas. I send them pictures of buildings. If they come now, it would look like I am misrepresenting the truth,” said Tomlinson, who is particularly concerned about the old Moulton Barrett House on Market Street.

“The house (Moulton Barrett House) was partially destroyed by fire but, instead of repairing the building, it has been demolished,” said Tomlinson.

One resident of Falmouth who is fully committed to helping to maintain the town’s Georgian legacy is businessman Richard Shirley, who operates a petrol station in the town. His family house on King Street is of the Georgian architecture style and he plans to maintain the Georgian look when he renovates it.

“There will be no change to that house. I plan to refurbish that building and there is no need for the National Heritage Trust to tell me to maintain the façade, because I already have that planned,” said Shirley.