'Little John' killed in St Thomas crash

The St Thomas police are probing the circumstances surrounding a crash that claimed the life of 24-year-old John Sterling otherwise called 'Little John'.

Sterling, a tiler of Pond Side district, Yallahs, St Thomas died yesterday after a crash on the Heartease Main Road in the parish.

The Yallahs police say about 11:00 a.m., Sterling was driving a Toyota Corolla motorcar when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.

He received multiple injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

