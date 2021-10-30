Teen shot dead, motorcycle deliverymen injured in St James attack

WESTERN BUREAU:

Two motorcycle deliverymen remain hospitalised in serious condition following a deadly shooting in Flanker, St James last night.

One is 22 years old of Paradise, Norwood and the other is 23 years old of a Farm Heights address, both in St James.

Nineteen-year-old Damion Smith of a Flanker address succumbed to the gunshot injuries he received during the attack.

The police say shortly after 10 p.m., the three men were walking along a section of Seaview Drive in Flanker, when they were ambushed by a group of gunmen.

The gunmen opened fire hitting all three victims then escaped on foot.

The Coral Gardens Police were summoned and the wounded men transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where Smith was pronounced dead.

