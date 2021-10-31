LIVING THE MOMENTS – POETRY FOR THE SOUL

LIVING THE MOMENTS is a choice collection of one hundred and thirty poems to be shared in the public space for the reader’s reflections on life’s gifts and realities. The work is the fruit of the prayer life of the author, Sr. Mary Andrew Campbell, FMS.

This year, she celebrates, along with four other members of the Congregation of the Franciscan Missionary Sisters - “The Blue Sisters” – her Diamond Jubilee. The book is a tribute to, and marks sixty years in their Vocation of “The Consecrated Life”. The poem It’s Diamond speaks to this “Moment”of celebration.

Sr Mary Andrew has had the good fortune of having LIVING THE MOMENTS published for two main purposes. First, she envisions that this small but soul-searching work might serve to inspire readers to grow the spiritual dimension of their lives; build good relationships with self and others; become more aware of the beauty of nature and its impact on our lives, as well as the importance of the reader caring for our environment.

These messages are in the heart of such poems as Beauty, Joy in Little Things, and in I Love My World.

The second important purpose is to help sustain the mission and ministries of the Blue Sisters, who are primarily educators, health professionals, social workers serving the nation in inner-city communities and as justices of the peace. They also were administrators of Catholic schools in Grand Cayman and St Kits-Nevis as well as in the states of Atlanta and Alabama, USA.

Readers, reflecting on this work, may also draw inspiration for their lives as they read and reflect on T o Serve With Love.

The book is available at the Stella Maris Convent’s House of Prayer located at 62 Shortwood Road in Kingston 8.