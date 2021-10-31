Seven new COVID deaths, 107 more infections reported

The Health Ministry has reported that there were seven additional COVID deaths pushing the tally to 2,236.

They occurred between September 22 and October 29.

DEATHS

1. A 72-year-old Male from St Elizabeth

2. A 63-year-old Male from St Elizabeth

3. A 71-year-old Female from St Elizabeth

4. A 37-year-old Male from St Catherine

5. A 72-year-old Male from St Catherine

6. An 83-year-old Male from Westmoreland

7. An 84-year-old Male from Kingston and St Andrew

Meanwhile, there were 107 new COVID infections on Saturday pushing the total to 89,014.

The positivity rate is now 14.9 per cent.

Up to Saturday, 256 COVID patients remained in hospital with 60 moderately ill, 24 severely ill and 14 critically ill.

