Street lights stolen from Orange Bay to Negril roadway

Three of the 10 streetlights which were installed along the Orange Bay to Negril roadway in March of this year have been stolen.

All 10 lamps had not been working for more than a month.

Councillor for the Green Island Division in the Hanover Municipal Corporation Marvell Sewell said he had been reporting to the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) that the street lights had not been working.

He said, only last week, a JPS representative promised that the matter would be brought to the attention of the street light repair team.

Sewell is concerned that all ten lights had been out at the same time.

In March, several feet of JPS power cables were stolen in the same area.

This resulted in a delay in the installation of the streetlights.

“It has to be someone who is familiar with the JPS system and understand electricity to do that, as that cannot be the work of an ordinary man,” said Sewell.

Sewell said he will be writing to the Local Government Minister to for guidance on how the matter of the missing lights should be resolved.

