109 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths

Seven more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,243.

The deceased are:

* A 66-year-old woman from Manchester

* A 65-year-old man from St Catherine

* An 86-year-old man from St Mary

* A 71-year-old male from Clarendon

* A 70-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation

* A 65-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation

* A 66-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between October 3 and October 30.

Meanwhile, there were 109 new cases with ages ranging from eight months to 83 years, pushing the total to 89,123 with 28,169 being active.

Of the new cases, 58 are women and 51 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 32

* Kingston and St Andrew - 30

* St Ann - 14

* St James - 9

* Clarendon - 4

* Manchester - 3

* Westmoreland - 3

* St Elizabeth - 2

* Trelawny - 2

* Hanover -1

* Portland - 0

* St Thomas - 6

* St Mary - 3

A total of 1,286 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 11.5%.

In the meantime, there were 187 more recoveries, increasing the total to 58,091.

Some 256 persons are in hospital with 59 being moderately ill, 26 severely ill and 13 critically ill.

And 41,940 persons are at home in quarantine.

