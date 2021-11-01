369,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrive, more Pfizer coming Wednesday

Another 369,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Jamaica at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Monday.

The vaccines are a gift from Canada.

Another 204,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine is expected on Wednesday.

The Pfizer vaccines will be used to inoculate people awaiting their second dose.

The Health Ministry said the balance will be prioritised for children 12-17 years old.

Persons due their second dose must schedule an appointment via the online portal at www.moh.gov.jm or call the Vaccination Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

Members of the public should take a government-issued identification (school ID for students) or letter from a Justice of the Peace and their vaccination card to their appointments.

On Sunday, Jamaica discarded another 185,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that expired amid low take-up.

