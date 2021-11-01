$73-million Green Acres Police Station to open soon

St Catherine West Central Member of Parliament Dr Christopher Tufton said that the $73-million Green Acres Police Station is on the verge of being open.

Tufton told The Gleaner that documentation relating to the supplies of utilities has been secured.

“We were given permission to build by the Green Acres management committee, but there is a need for documentation, such as the title to complete the project where utilities are concerned,” said Tufton, referencing the connection to the electricity grid of the Jamaica Public Service Company.

He emphasised that there is also need for the erection of a proper perimeter fencing.

“The Ministry of National Security has been made aware and will be assisting in this pursuit. In the midst of everything, security is crucial,” Tufton said.

He added that further development of St John’s Road is also on the agenda.

Tufton, who is the minister of health and wellness, said that he has contacted the National Works Agency, the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, and the Jamaica Public Service Company to be a part of the holistic project.

Approximately $260 million will be needed to expand the drainage system to safeguard the station from chronic flooding. Prime Minister Andrew Holness has been briefed on the matter, Tufton said.

There is consensus that the Green Acres police post, which was erected at a cost of $7 million, cannot optimally serve the community.

The new police station cannot open soon enough for Marverline Dryden, a resident of Green Acres.

“The post at the entrance is of little help, as oftentimes [they have] no vehicles and sometimes no personnel. We deserve a proper police station with adequate personnel and resources,” Dryden said.

The groundbreaking for the project occurred on January 27, 2020.

