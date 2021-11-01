Airport workers in major drug trafficking ring charged

The police are reporting that four persons contracted to the Sangster International Airport in St James have been arrested and charged as part of a drug trafficking network operating out of the airport.

Ramp agents 35-year-old Romaine Kerr and 28-year-old Tavon Murray as well as 23-year-old aviation security officer Brelanie Reid and 43year-old security supervisor Indra Waite have been described by the police as major players.

Kerr is charged with:

* Possession of cocaine

* Dealing in cocaine

* Exporting cocaine

* Conspiracy to export cocaine

Reid is charged with:

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* Breach of the Civil Aviation Act

* Conspiracy to export cocaine

Murray is charged with:

* Conspiracy to export cocaine

Waite is charged with:

* Conspiracy to export cocaine

* Possession of Criminal Property

* Aiding and abetting.

The police report that on Sunday, October 10, the accused were servicing a Sun Wing flight that was scheduled to depart from the Sangster airport to Canada.

It is further being alleged that they conspired and placed a bag with 11.4 kilogrammes of cocaine valued at approximately US$570,000 on the flight.

The police say the cocaine was intercepted at the Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada and one person was arrested and charged.

The assistance of Jamaica's Narcotics Division was requested and a high-level investigation was launched, which led to the arrest and subsequent charging of the other persons who were involved.

They are to appear in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, November 10.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.