Clansman Gang Trial | Reputed leader confided about murder of former JUTC chairman Douglas Chamber - Witness

The former high-ranking member of the One Don Gang and now prosecution witness this morning testified that the reputed leader reportedly told him that he murdered a former chairman of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) and had shown him the murder weapon.

Douglas Chamber was gunned down at the JUTC depot in Spanish Town, St Catherine in 2008.

Chambers was reportedly killed because of a restructuring he was carrying out at the state-owned bus company at the time, which reportedly affected the collection of extortion monies.

Reputed leader of the One Don Gang Andre 'Blackman' Bryan was charged for his murder but was acquitted after he was found not guilty.

Reputed leader of the Clansman Gang, Tesha Miller was, however, last year found guilty of accessory before and after the fact in relation to Chamber's death.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway from the Clansman Gang.

This morning, the witness testified that Bryan had reportedly confided in him about the murder and about his plans for disposing of the murder weapon.

"Him show me the gun that he had use to kill Douglas Chambers. Him say it put two big hole inna him head," he testified.

Further, the witness said Blackman had explained that Chambers was killed because he was "stopping his food”.

According to the witness, Bryan also told him that he gave a man who he called "Marlon" the gun to sell with strict instruction.

The witness said Blackman told the man that the gun must be sold in Clarendon or another parish and that he did not want it in St Catherine.

The witness made the disclosure while testifying that the gang would have meetings with specific members about contract killings and that he was not invited to those meetings or privy to the information

The prosecution's star witness, who said he joined the gang in 2016, also told the court that he had acted as a “look-out man" when alleged members of the gang had reportedly killed a man and had buried him in St Catherine.

The witness, who is testifying via video link in the Home Circuit Court, testified that two alleged members of the gang, who he called 'Ezi' [defendant Marco Miller] and 'Jim Brown [defendant Dwight Hall], had reportedly stabbed the man to death.

The incident reportedly took place between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. while the two alleged members and others were at a party in St Catherine.

When asked if the men had walked with tools, the witness said they had knives.

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.