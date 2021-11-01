Clarendon charity seeking to pull off ‘Double Whopper’

The Free Town Church of God of Prophecy Outreach Foundation is in a bid to pull off what they are dubbing a ‘Double Whopper’ on Friday, December 17.

Now in its 18th year of hosting an annual children’s treat, the foundation has decided to add an additional element to the activities this year – that of providing 100 care packages for seniors and other vulnerable families in the community and nearby environs.

Commenting on the initiative, Rev Dr Zebulah Aiken said the catalyst for including the care-package element this year came after Food For The Poor distributed 100 specially sponsored care packages using the church grounds as a distribution point. She said was moved as persons who weren’t among the 100 recipients came out, wanting to be included.

“It broke my heart to tell them that we just didn’t have any more, it was all finished. The look of disappointment on their faces, I can’t describe how it made me feel,” she shared with The Gleaner.

Cognisant of the challenges most businesses are facing, the foundation launched an online fundraiser in the hope that enough contributions can be garnered to pull it off.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The appeal is also being made to corporate companies that can donate to help make up the packages.

According to Aiken, although the goal is to prepare 100 care packages, if enough contributions and donations are received, the plan is to do even more.

“What better time to bring a smile than in the Yuletide season, which often leaves many feeling depressed if they don’t have the basics?” she said.

The foundation was created as an outlet for the Miracle Tabernacle Free Town Church of God of Prophecy to deliver more tangible services to those in the church and the community at large.

The outreach arm of the church has been impacting the lives of children and adults through the various initiatives, including the annual children’s treat in December; back-to-school activity, held in August; and other welfare and mentorship programmes.

To partner with the foundation, donations can be made via the following link: https://gofund.me/9e9c1b55.