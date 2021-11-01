Cross Roads tax office closed due to malfunctioning AC unit

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reporting that the Cross Roads Tax Office in St Andrew will be closed today due to operational issues.

The TAJ says the decision was taken following an assessment of a malfunctioning air conditioning unit which caused smoke and fumes to be emitted into the building around mid-morning on Sunday.

The agency says the service providers have already been contacted to effect the necessary repairs to have the office reopened as quickly as possible.

Customers are advised to use the TAJ website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm to access a wide range of services such as filing and paying business-related taxes, as well as paying property tax, certificate of fitness fees, driver's licence renewal, applying for Tax Compliance Certification, and GCT registration.

Customers needing to access services not yet available online are asked to visit any other tax office convenient to them.

