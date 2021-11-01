Finance Ministry warns against fraudulent message for COVID-19 grant

The Finance Ministry says a fraudulent message is being circulated on social media indicating that persons may access a COVID-19 compassionate grant.

People who receive the message are being urged to ignore it and not to click the link.

"There is no new COVID-19 compassionate grant," said a ministry spokesperson in a release.

The ministry its messages are all circulated through official channels with proper contact information.

