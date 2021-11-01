Henriques presses for resilience in woe-hit Clarendon NW

Phillip Henriques, Clarendon North Western member of parliament, wants his constituency to become more resilient as he outlined last week the uphill task of fixing many of the infrastructural challenges that face the area.

Listing the many problems he inherited when he took over the constituency in October 2020, following a recount of his September 3 victory in the general elections, Henriques highlighted the lack of infrastructure: deplorable road condition, declining structural conditions of some schools and buildings, health centres and other public spaces, as well as inaccessibility to electricity, as some of the pressing concerns.

Noting that there are no street lights in some communities, Henriques used his debut contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate to emphasise that many residents, like those in Corn Hill and Woodside, have never had electricity in their neighbourhoods.

In Woodside, he revealed that poles and wires were installed 10 years ago and until present, residents in the community are still without electricity.

“I’m working on the solution, and I am hoping for a successful resolution in the near future,” he told Parliament.

Henriques said the lack of access to water, the deterioration, and, in some cases, the none existence of piping, have cursed many communities for over 10 years; and for some, even longer.

He revealed that the many challenges he faced after he took control of the constituency, saw him having to “adjust his lens as he sought opportunities” in line with his core belief that with a desire to lead and effect change in representing the people, a lot can be accomplished.

“So far as being member of parliament, I have thought long and hard about what is needed to move the area forward. My contemplations have led to the idea of resiliency – the capacity to recover from difficulties,” he said.

Henriques added that his team has already began tackling some of the issues in the constituency and making “significant strides”.

cecelia.livingston@gleanerjm.com