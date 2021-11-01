Man gunned down in St Thomas

A man was shot and killed along the White Hall main road in St Thomas last night.

He is 30-year-old Oshane Barrett, otherwise called Mockey or Brown Man, who was of a Golden Valley district address in the parish.

It is reported that about 8:35 p.m. residents heard explosions and called the police.

Upon their arrival, the police say Barrett was seen lying along the roadway with gunshot wounds.

The police say he was clad in a blue Polo shirt, blue jeans shorts and a pair of white slippers.

The body was removed to the morgue and the scene was processed.

