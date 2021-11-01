Man in viral blood drinking video murdered in St Ann

Kevin Grant, the man seen in a viral video drinking blood from the head of a slaughtered goat, was gunned down at a party in Discovery Bay, St Ann on Sunday night.

Grant, who is from Richmond Hill in St James, had been keeping a low profile since the video went viral two weeks ago.

The police report that about 10:45 p.m. the 26-year-old man, who goes by the alias 'Big Dog', was at a premises in an area called Gaza in Portland Road in Discovery Bay when gunmen forced their way inside his house and opened fire.

They then escaped.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Grant was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

