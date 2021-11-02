47 additional COVID-19 cases, three more fatalities

Three more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,246.

The deceased are an 86-year-old man from St Ann, a 77-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew and a 67-year-old man from Hanover.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 347.

Meanwhile, there were 47 new cases with ages ranging from 42 days to 96 years, pushing the total to 89,170 with 28,036 being active.

Of the new cases, 21 are women and 26 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 11

* St James - 7

* St Catherine - 6

* Westmoreland - 6

* Trelawny - 5

* Hanover - 5

* Manchester - 3

* St Mary - 2

* Clarendon - 1

* St Elizabeth - 1

* St Ann - 0

* Portland - 0

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 643 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 7.7%.

In the meantime, there were 176 more recoveries, increasing the total to 58,267.

Some 236 persons are in hospital with 48 being moderately ill, 27 severely ill and 12 critically ill.

And 41,677 persons are at home in quarantine.

