Clansman Gang Trial | Witness testifies that alleged gang members frequented studio of popular entertainer

A former top-tier member of the One Don Gang this morning testified at the Clansman-One Don trial that reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan and other alleged gang members would reportedly frequent the St Andrew studio of popular dancehall artiste I- Octane, whose real name is Byiome Muir.

The witness testified that the alleged gang members, including him, visited the location multiple times to record music with the entertainer.

Earlier, the witness testified that he asked permission from Bryan and one of his alleged commanders to keep a gun that the gang was buying.

The ex-gangster, who is the second prosecution witness from the gang, told the Home Circuit Court that after he got the go-ahead, he told the police.

"I tell Blackman I want to keep the gun. He ask me why and I tell him I have somebody to kill," the witness recalled.

In response, he said Blackman said he would have to ask defendant 'City Puss', whose name is being withheld, with whom they were both on a joint call.

The witness said he agreed saying, "Yeah man, can gi him, mek him gwaan."

The witness said he then called the cop investigator who he had given a statement to about the gang.

According to the witness, City Puss, after agreeing to give him the gun, told him to report back to him how the gun sounded.

The witness had explained earlier during his testimony that Blackman had instructed him to go and collect $150, 000 from a man named 'Crocs' [defendant Fabian Johnson] to purchase the gun.

He said he went to meet Crocs in Denham Town in Kingston and when he arrived at the location the lone female defendant in the trial, Stephanie Christie, was present.

The witness testified that she was given the money to give to Crocs.

The witness said he was also instructed by City Puss not to tell Crocs about the gun purchase as he did not "trust di gyal [Christie] mouth".

The witness then explained that Crocs and Christie were involved in a relationship and were inseparable.

The witness testified that after collecting the money he went to collect the gun from a man named 'Rel' [defendant Roel Taylor] who lived in Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The court heard that Taylor was Blackman's neighbour and that he operated a furniture shop and a barbershop at his home.

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway faction of the Clansman Gang.

