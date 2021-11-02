Grief in Spring Village, St Catherine as elderly women's throats slashed

The Spring Village community in St Catherine has been plunged into mourning following the gruesome discovery of the bodies of two elderly sisters this morning.

The deceased have been identified as 72-year-old Lola Lewis, who is disabled, and Christine Lewis, 69, who is a retired teacher and a justice of the peace in St Catherine.

The discovery was made about 9:00 a.m.

It is reported that residents stumbled upon the bodies inside the house they occupied and summoned the police.

It is reported that persons went to investigate arising from a foul odour.

The police reported that it appears that the women's throats were slashed.

Investigators are still at the scene.

Scores of residents have expressed shock at the killing.

