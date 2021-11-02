Man killed, three others injured in Manchester crash

A man was killed and three others injured in a crash on the Richmond main road in Manchester on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified by the police as 26-year-old Jaheme Reid of Chudleigh Housing Scheme in the parish.

The police report that about 11:15 p.m., a Honda Fit motor car was travelling along the roadway when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a concrete structure and overturned.

The police were alerted and all four occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospital where Reid was pronounced dead.

The others were admitted.

