Policeman, mentally ill ex-soldier injured in Portmore shootout

A policeman was shot during a standoff with an ex-soldier, who is said to be mentally ill, in Cumberland Meadows, Portmore, St Catherine this afternoon.

The former soldier was also injured in the incident.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The policeman was shot in the leg and is in hospital.

The police say a team was dispatched to the community after residents reported that the ex-soldier was firing at them.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Upon their arrival, the former army man reportedly fired on the team, which returned the fire.

The man then locked himself inside his house with his daughter who was said to be doing online school.

The police then called in reinforcement.

The police say following negotiations and the intervention of his wife the situation was deescalated and the man was taken into custody.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.