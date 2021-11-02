Robinson calls for HEART retreat details

Member of Parliament for South East St Andrew Julian Robinson has tabled a series of questions to Prime Minister Andrew Holness regarding a recently held retreat for top ranking employees and board members of the HEART/NSTA Trust.

The questions were tabled in Parliament this afternoon.

Robinson wants information on the venue of the retreat and details on costs.

Holness has ministerial responsibility for the training agency under the super portfolio Minister of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

He is expected to provide the Lower House with the answers to the questions in 21 days.

The following was tabled by Robinson:

Madam Speaker, at the expiration of 21 days, I will ask the Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Growth and Job Creation the following question:

1. Would the Prime Minister confirm if the Human Employment and Resource Training/ National Service Training Agency Trust (HEART/NSTA Trust) recently hosted a Board/Senior Management Retreat?

2. If the answer to part 1 is in the affirmative, would the Prime Minister indicate where this retreat took place?

3. If the answer to part 1 is in the affirmative, would the Prime Minister indicate the total cost of the retreat with a detailed breakdown of the expenditure line items?

