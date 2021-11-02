Springfield appeals for homework centre

Residents of Springfield district in Guy’s Hill, St Catherine, have called for the addition of a homework centre to complement the work of its community club.

Lynworth Brown, president of the organisation, said that stakeholders would be able to intervene by providing remedial studies, which he believes “can even save lives”.

The club building, which is named in honour of Gloria Bruce, who donated the land to accommodate the structure, was completed in 2018 and has been the meeting place of two parishes.

The structure is strategically located on the main road separating St Mary from St Catherine and is a meeting venue for police authorities in Gayle and Guy’s Hill.

Brown said that the club is financed by donations from church, school, and diaspora sponsors, as well as St Mary Western Member of Parliament Robert Montague and colleague representative for St Catherine North East, Kerensia Morrison.

The Springfield community club has about 200 members age 10 to 75.

“I certainly believe this club has shown its work. It’s used for pageants, meetings, awards, and civic ceremonies. Therefore, a homework centre would be welcome as it is a farming community, so education is crucial,” Delbert Tomlinson, a taxi operator, told The Gleaner.

The club building also serves as a hub for the distribution of care packages to the aged and infirm. Persons of unsound mind also get a care package once monthly.

“We do care for those whom we serve, but with all the great intentions, we are lacking in the ability to keep persons ready for the job market as education is key. We really need a homework centre,” Brown said.

The club president said the centre would assist those who have failed to complete secondary-school studies or those who are unable to attend classes.

Lloyd Erskine of the Social Development Commission has endorsed the activities of the Springfield community club.

“The club is very active and is also a part of the Guy’s Hill Community Development Committee. I do believe that the homework centre would indeed help in the delivery of social programmes,” Erskine said.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com