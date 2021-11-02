Three women abducted in St Andrew found

The police are reporting the safe return of three women who were abducted on Monday.

The police say the women were abducted at different locations across St Andrew by men travelling in a white Toyota Probox motor car displaying public passenger vehicle registration plates.

According to the police, the abductors first struck in Bull Bay, St Andrew.

They then headed towards the Papine where they abducted the second female on the compound of the University Hospital of the West Indies.

The third female, who was in the vicinity of the rear entrance of the University of the West Indies, was also lured into the vehicle by the armed men.

The police say two of the females were released on Tuesday, November 2 about 7:30 a.m., in vicinity of the Kingston Public Hospital.

The third female was released in the Duhaney Park area.

One female was taken to hospital and treated.

Members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (C-TOC) and the Kingston East and St Andrew Central Police Divisions are probing the matter.

