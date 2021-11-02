Two men, 15-year-old boy charged with murder

The police in Westmoreland have charged two men and a 15-year-old boy for the murder of a man on Ricketts Street in Savanna-La-Mar in the parish last month.

The adults are 21-year-old Deniel Williams, otherwise called 'Dendo', of Ricketts Street and 35-year-old Rickal Barrett, otherwise called 'Tuggy-Tuggy', of Sellington district, Black River, St Elizabeth.

The three accused were charged on Sunday.

Their court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 4:10 p.m. on October 07, 34-year-old Robert Rowe was driving his Toyota motor car when he was pounced upon by the trio.

They reportedly opened gunfire hitting him in the upper body.

He was taken to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

On Tuesday, October 12, Williams and the teen were arrested in a police operation at their home on Ricketts Street in the parish.

On Monday, October, 25, Barrett was apprehended by the police when he reported on condition of bail in St Elizabeth.

They were subsequently jointly charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

