46 more COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Jamaica has recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 2,249.

The deceased are a 72-year-old woman from Clarendon, a 74-year-old man from Manchester and a 61-year-old male from St Ann.

The Ministry of Health says the fatalities occurred between October 24 and November 1.

Meanwhile, there were 46 new cases with ages ranging from four months to 89 years, pushing the total to 89,216 with 27,907 being active.

Of the new cases, 27 are women and 19 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 13

* Portland - 8

* St Catherine - 7

* St James - 7

* St Ann - 7

* Westmoreland - 2

* Trelawny - 1

* Hanover - 1

* Manchester - 0

* St Elizabeth - 0

* St Thomas - 0

* St Mary - 0

* Clarendon - 0

A total of 816 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 8.6%.

In the meantime, there were 172 more recoveries, increasing the total to 58,439.

Some 260 persons are in hospital with 50 being moderately ill, 24 severely ill and 14 critically ill.

And 45,548 persons are at home in quarantine.

