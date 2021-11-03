Gas prices down $0.25, diesel down $0.25

Motorists will pay less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $0.25 to sell for $160.43 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $0.25 sell for $165.85.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $0.25 per litre to sell for $160.80.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $165.37 per litre following a reduction of $0.25.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $0.23 to sell for $138.56.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $0.50 to sell for $78.78, while butane will move up by $0.68 to sell for $88.79 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

