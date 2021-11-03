Illegal gun seized in St Andrew, man arrested

The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun in Tower Hill, St Andrew and the arrest of a man.

It is reported that about 4:30 yesterday afternoon a team was in the area when a man was seen along a roadway with a bulge in his waist.

The police say he was accosted, searched and a nine millimetre Taurus PT24/7 Pro with twelve 9mm cartridges taken from him.

The man's identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

