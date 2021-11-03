Jamaican pineapples gain access to Barbados market

Jamaica now has access to export pineapples commercially to Barbados.

This took effect on Friday, October 29.

Persons producing pineapples for export must be registered with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries' Plant Quarantine/Produce Inspection Branch and adhere to export protocols.

This includes phytosanitary requirements as well as post-harvest handling, packaging and certification.

In addition, exporters who want to export pineapples to Barbados must obtain an import permit from the Plant Quarantine Division of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in Barbados.

“This new development is part of Jamaica's thrust to expand exports to improve the country's earnings from the agricultural sector and follows new market access opportunities in the Cayman Islands and the United Kingdom,” said Sanniel Wilson Graham, chief plant quarantine/produce inspector.

Noting that there has been an increase in the number of commodities exported to the Cayman Islands, Wilson Graham said there has also been an expansion of the approved farmers allowed to export banana to that country.

Additionally, with the official clearance received from the United Kingdom, Jamaica can also export pineapples, coconuts, citrus, cotton, bananas, apples, plums, papaya and guavas to the UK.

Jamaica also resumed export of mangoes to the United States and the UK in February 2019 and April 2021 respectively.

