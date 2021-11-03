Portland man freed of separate gun charges

A Portland man was freed of separate gun-related charges over a seven-day period.

Garfield Henry was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition as well as assault at common law arising from an incident in July this year.

He was already facing charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and wounding with intent arising from an incident in October 2019.

The charges related to the 2021 incident were dismissed in the Portland Circuit Court yesterday after a judge ruled that prosecutors had failed to prove the allegations.

The other case ended last Tuesday after prosecutors told the court that they would offer no further evidence against Henry and a formal verdict of not guilty was entered.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

John Jacobs, the attorney who represented Henry, said his client was elated with the outcome in both cases.

“He believes that the justice system has once again worked in preventing an innocent man from going to prison,” Jacobs said.

Henry was accused of shooting an employee of the National Water Commission in the chest at point-blank range on October 27, 2019.

In the other case, he was accused of shooting a dog that bit him.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.