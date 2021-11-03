Tech specialist files for injunction against COVID-19 mandate at Digicel

Jovan Johnson, Senior Staff Reporter

A senior data specialist at telecoms firm Digicel Jamaica has sought an injunction from the Supreme Court to block the implementation of the company's mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy.

Doric White filed his urgent notice for court orders yesterday.

Along with seeking an injunction, White has also filed a claim against Digicel alleging that the policy is in breach of his employment contract and constitutional rights.

But, he said before the court makes a decision on those substantive claims, Digicel should be restrained from enforcing the policy in any manner prejudicial to his employment.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

That would mean Digicel should not be allowed to withhold any salaries, terminate his contract for non-compliance with the policy, impose any testing requirements or financial obligations such as paying for tests out of pocket.

"There are serious issues of a breach and or anticipatory breach of contract and breach of fundamental rights to be tried and the balance of convenience favours the granting of the injunction to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the matter," White said in his application.

In a letter dated September 29, Digicel advised its employees that they had until October 15 to be vaccinated or provide a COVID-19 PCR test result every two weeks.

White said he was about to proceed on pre-approved (October 6-15) leave when the policy was announced.

He said after his return, he was advised by the human resource department that he should either comply with the mandate or take additional leave in order for him to get his October salary.

White said he decided to take extended leave, which ended on October 29.

White said he has decided not to take the COVID-19 vaccine because of religious reasons as well as "doubts and uncertainty about the mid-term and long-term effects of the available vaccines, and other personal opinions and reasons."

According to White, Digicel's policy provided no exemption on religious grounds or conscience.

"I have therefore been put in a position by the defendant (Digicel) where I must choose between my faith and my livelihood/survival," he said in his 52-page affidavit.

This is the third such lawsuit against an employer in recent weeks.

Workers at pharmaceutical company, Cari-Med Group, and AIC Jamaica, an investment firm, have taken legal action against the companies.

The Jamaican Bar Association, along with other leading legal experts, have argued that companies and the government could be justified in imposing vaccine mandates given the economic impact of the virus and duty of care they have.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.