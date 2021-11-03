Three airport workers in major cocaine bust offered bail

WESTERN BUREAU:

Three of the four Sangster International Airport employees, who were arrested and charged as part of a drug trafficking network operating out of the St James-based airport, were offered bail when they appeared in the St James Parish Court yesterday.

The trio – 28-year-old ramp attendant Tavon Murray; 35-year-old Romaine Kerr, also a ramp attendant; and 23-year-old Brelanie Reid, an aviation security officer – were each offered bail in the sum of $400,000 when they appeared before presiding judge Sasha Ashley. They are slated to return to court on November 10.

The fourth accused, 43-year-old security supervisor Indra Waite, was not present at Tuesday’s proceedings as his legal representation has not yet been determined.

Attorney-at-law Michael Hemmings, who is representing Murray, briefly outlined to The Gleaner that the trio were ordered to report to the police three days a week and that stop orders were put in place to restrict their travelling.

Reid is being represented by attorney-at-law Martyn Thomas, while Kerr’s lawyer is Charles Sinclair.

According to the allegations, on October 10, the four accused were servicing a Sun Wing flight that was scheduled to depart from the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay to the Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada. They reportedly conspired together and placed a bag with 11.4 kilograms of cocaine, valued at US$570,000 (J$88.1 million), on board the aircraft.

The cocaine was intercepted at the airport in Canada and one person was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Following top-level investigations, which involved the input of Jamaica’s Narcotics Division, the four accused, who are all of St James addresses, were arrested and charged.

Kerr is charged with possession of, dealing in, and exporting cocaine, while Reid is charged with breaching the Civil Aviation Act and conspiracy to export cocaine. Waite is charged with conspiracy to export cocaine, possession of criminal property, and aiding and abetting, and Murray is charged with conspiracy to export cocaine.

