Transport Authority urges commuters to be safe following abduction of three women

The Transport Authority is expressing grave concern about the abduction of three women by unscrupulous persons posing as public passenger operators.

Yesterday, the police reported that the women were abducted on Monday at different locations across St Andrew by men travelling in a white Toyota Probox motor car displaying public passenger vehicle registration plates.

They were subsequently safely returned by their abductors on Tuesday.

The authority says it is working with the police to investigate the matter.

The regulator says it is fast-tracking the implementation of its Travel Pal application for commuters.

When implemented, the application should:

● Empower commuters by allowing them to scan/type in the licence plates of public transport vehicles to determine if the vehicle is licensed by the authority and share their journey with love ones.

● Enhance the authority's intelligence capabilities for undertaking targeted road monitoring interventions to minimise incidents that threaten passengers' safety.

The authority is encouraging commuters to take precautions to improve their safety.

