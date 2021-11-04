133 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

Eight more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,257.

Those who have died are:

* A 62-year-old man from Westmoreland

* A 40-year-old woman from St James

* A 62-year-old female from St James

* A 34-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* A 63-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* An 87-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 92-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* An 89-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

The Ministry of Health says the fatalities occurred between September 13 and October 27.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 343.

Meanwhile, there were 133 new cases with ages ranging from eight days to 94 years, pushing the total to 89,349 with 27,894 being active.

Of the new cases, 71 are women and 62 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 32

* St Catherine - 29

* Manchester - 17

* Clarendon - 13

* St Elizabeth - 12

* St Thomas - 10

* St James - 8

* Hanover - 3

* Westmoreland - 3

* St Ann - 2

* Portland - 2

* St Mary - 2

* Trelawny - 0

A total of 802 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 18.3%.

In the meantime, there were 137 more recoveries, increasing the total to 58,576.

Some 255 persons are in hospital with 41 being moderately ill, 25 severely ill and 15 critically ill.

And 41,652 persons are at home in quarantine.

