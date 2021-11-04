Clansman Gang Trial | Ex-gangster took reputed leader’s mom to collect extortion money

An ex-member of the One Don Gang today testified that he had once reportedly carried the mother of the gang's reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan to collect extortion money at a wholesale in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The prosecution witness in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial made the assertion while providing details about the businesses from which the gang collected extortion money.

The court was told that this included a Chinese-operated wholesale, a gambling shop, a restaurant and an auto parts shop.

The witness also told the court that extortion money was collected from bus and taxi drivers who plied routes in Spanish Town.

The witness testified that refusal to pay extortion money to the gang would result in death.

According to the witness, the money from extortion was used to buy guns and ammunition.

However, he said he had told Blackman to use the money to construct his recording studio instead of purchasing weapons.

The witness further testified that the lone female defendant Stephanie Christie would admonish alleged gang members over extortion collections.

According to him, she would compare them to alleged members of the Clansman Gang, who were also reportedly collecting extortion money in Spanish Town.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway faction of the Clansman Gang.

