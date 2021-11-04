Skip to main content
Corporate Hands | CIBC FCIB helps Reach to Recovery achieve its goals
Published:
Thursday | November 4, 2021 | 6:10 AM
Photo
Video
Contributed
Nigel Holness (left), managing director, presents the bank’s cheque to Carolind Graham (right), chairman, Jamaica Reach to Recovery. Other bank representatives sharing in the presentation are: Claire Williams, manager, Treasury Operations; Denise Pinnock – paralegal officer, Legal Department; Jerome Griffiths – head, Human Resources; Robert Howell – senior manager, Lending Operations; Dwight Robinson – senior manager, Client Credit Management; Stacy Davis-Thompson – senior manager, Customer Care and Sales Centres; Otis Verley, customer service manager, Mortgage & Loans Centre; and Diana Warren – Manager, New Kingston Branch.
