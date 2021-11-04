Corporate Hands | CIBC FCIB helps Reach to Recovery achieve its goals

Nigel Holness (left), managing director, presents the bank’s cheque to Carolind Graham (right), chairman, Jamaica Reach to Recovery. Other bank representatives sharing in the presentation are: Claire Williams, manager, Treasury Operations; Denise Pinnock – paralegal officer, Legal Department; Jerome Griffiths – head, Human Resources; Robert Howell – senior manager, Lending Operations; Dwight Robinson – senior manager, Client Credit Management; Stacy Davis-Thompson – senior manager, Customer Care and Sales Centres; Otis Verley, customer service manager, Mortgage & Loans Centre; and Diana Warren – Manager, New Kingston Branch.