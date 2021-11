Wayne Marshall (seated) has full support behind him, literally, as his vaccine is administered by Nurse Britiana Brown at the recent Flow Vax Day. Cheering on Marshall are, from left, Stephen Price, Flow’s general manager and vice-president, Michel Gantois, CEO of Jamaica Public Service, Elon Parkinson, public relations and communications manager at Digicel, and Kevin Hendrickson, managing director of the Courtleigh Hotel Group.