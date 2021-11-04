Corporate Hands | Sagicor Foundation hands over three newly renovated basic schools

Winsome Barnes (left), deputy chairman, Cornwall Gardens Basic School, presents Judy Ann McNab-Brooks, financial adviser at the Sagicor Life Montego Bay branch, with a plaque on behalf of the basic school to thank the Sagicor Foundation for the upgrades received under the Adopt-A-School Programme. The St James-based basic school, which is one of the three schools adopted by the Sagicor Foundation for the 2020-2021 academic year, received a brand new building which will serve as a classroom and administrative area, upgrades to their playground, and other remedial work done on the entire school compound.