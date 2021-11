Loren Edwards, wealth adviser, Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited (SIJL), (left) hands over a package to Mustard Seed Communities Head of Business David Silvera, on behalf of her Hope Road-based Investment client services team. The unit raised funds among themselves and led in the soliciting of donations from other members of the Sagicor Group, including the Sagicor Foundation, to gift the Mustard Seed Communities with groceries, stationery and personal care items valued at over $100,000.