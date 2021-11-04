Dancehall entertainer Popcaan fined $10,000 for road traffic breaches

Popular dancehall entertainer Popcaan, whose given name is André Sutherland, was this morning fined a total of $10,000 after pleading guilty to breaches of the Road Traffic Act in the Yallahs Traffic Court in St Thomas.

The entertainer was fined $2,000 each for driving without insurance coverage and driving without a helmet and $3,000 each for having no valid certificate of fitness and driving an unlicensed motorcycle.

However, he was admonished and discharged on the charge of having no registration plate affixed.

The entertainer was slapped with the charges after he was arrested on April 26 while travelling with his entourage in a nine-vehicle convoy in a section of Bath in the parish.

The entertainer was stopped by the police and found to have committed the breaches.

Attorney-at-law Matthew Hyatt represented Popcaan.

