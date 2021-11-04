Five in custody after police seize gun in St Andrew

The police are reporting that five men were arrested following the seizure of an illegal gun on St Joseph's Road in St Andrew.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

The police report that a team was in the area yesterday afternoon when cops saw the five men sitting on a wall.

On seeing the police, one of the men reportedly dropped a bag.

The men were accosted and the bag was retrieved.

Upon closer examination, the police say the illegal firearm and ammunition were seen inside of the bag.

