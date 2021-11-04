Fourteen Pathways children out of state custody

Fourteen of the 15 children taken from the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries are now in the care of their families.

One remains in state custody pending further investigations.

According to the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), the decision to place the children with family members was made on Wednesday at a sitting of the St James Family Court.

The children were taken into state care after the deadly October 17 ritual they attended with their parents and relatives.

CPFSA's chief executive officer Rosalee Gage-Grey says the agency's clinical psychologist will continue to offer psychotherapeutic support.

Weekly visits will also be conducted as the agency tracks the progress of the children and continue their care plans.

Additionally, the CPFSA's Children and Family Support Unit will focus on their educational well-being and provide welfare support for the families.

"The unit will also organise parenting workshops to provide coping strategies, build self-esteem and overall healthy parenting practices," said Gage Grey.

Two people were murdered and others wounded during the Pathways ritual.

One man has since been arrested and charged with one count of murder.

The religious leader, Kevin Smith, who was to be charged with two counts of murder was killed in a traffic crash in Bog Walk, St Catherine just over a week later as he was being transported to Kingston by the police.

