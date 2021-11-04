Hanover man charged following gun seizure

The police in Hanover have charged 27-year-old Gifford Cockings, otherwise called 'Marco,' with illegal possession of firearm.

According to the Lucea Police, the charges against Cockings stem from an incident on the Prosper main road in Lucea on Monday, October 25.

The police reportedly signalled the driver of a motorcycle to stop.

Cockings was a pillion on the motorcycle.

The driver reportedly disobeyed and sped off, however, the motorcycle fell and Cockings later confronted the police with a firearm.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Cockings and the driver subsequently fled, leaving the illegal weapon - a nine millimetre pistol loaded with seven 9mm rounds - behind.

Following investigative leads, the police conducted an operation at Cockings' home on Riley Road in Lucea where he was arrested.

He was charged on Monday after a question and answer interview.

A court date has not yet been finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.